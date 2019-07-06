Trump on census row: 'We have four or five ways we can do it'
Video

US President Donald Trump has said his administration will continue to pursue a way of adding a citizenship question to the census in 2020.

He said he might even issue an executive order to force it through.

Last week, the Supreme Court rejected the administration's initial rationale for adding the question as "contrived".

The question is controversial because critics believe it will discourage immigrants from taking part.

