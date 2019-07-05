President Trump makes 'airports in 1775' error
Video

Trump claims army 'took over airports' in 1775

A speech delivered by President Trump at Independence Day celebrations contained historical errors.

At the event in Washington DC, for the 4th of July “Salute to America”, he referred to airports existing in 1775.

The mistake was attributed by some US media outlets to difficulty reading the teleprompter.

The US president also mixed up the War of 1812 with the War of Independence.

