President Trump makes 'airports in 1775' error

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump claims army 'took over airports' in 1775
A speech delivered by President Trump at Independence Day celebrations contained historical errors.
At the event in Washington DC, for the 4th of July “Salute to America”, he referred to airports existing in 1775.
The mistake was attributed by some US media outlets to difficulty reading the teleprompter.
The US president also mixed up the War of 1812 with the War of Independence.
-
05 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window