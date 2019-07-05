Trump leads Salute to America celebration

Media player
Trump lauds military at Independence Day celebrations
President Donald Trump has praised the US military in a speech at an Independence Day event in Washington DC.
The Salute to America celebrations featured military flyovers and fireworks, drawing crowds despite the rainy weather.
Opponents accused Mr Trump of wasting money and politicising the holiday ahead of his re-election campaign.
