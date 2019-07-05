Media player
Southern California earthquake hits homes and businesses
Southern parts of California were struck by the largest earthquake to hit the state in two decades on Thursday.
The quake measured 6.4 magnitude and caused damage to homes and businesses in the area.
05 Jul 2019
