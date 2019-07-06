Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Are US women footballers more famous than men?
The US women's team is favourite to win its fourth World Cup on Sunday. Are they now more recognisable than the men?
Video by Shrai Popat and Tristan Cimini
-
06 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-48875764/are-us-women-footballers-more-famous-than-menRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window