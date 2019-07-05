Video

In mid-century America, no publication had more influence than Life magazine. It brought the world to the living rooms of the nation, largely through its famous photo essays.

And in an industry dominated by men, a small group of female photojournalists created some of the magazine's most enduring images, including the very first cover in 1936.

Their work is now on display at the New York Historical Society. Curator Marilyn Satin Kushner takes us through it.

Produced by Mat Morrison, shot by Andrew Herbert, edited by Joni Mazer Field