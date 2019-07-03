Two women, one big conversation
Two schoolfriends in New Jersey were so frustrated by how race was being ignored in the classroom that they wrote their own textbook, Tell Me Who You Are.

Winona and Priya explain why they want Americans to talk more openly about race.

Video filmed and edited by Hannah Long-Higgins. Produced by Chelsea Bailey

