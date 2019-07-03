US singing doctor who serenades babies honoured

Media player
Pittsburgh honours singing doctor who serenades babies after delivery
Dr Carey Andrew-Jaja officially retired last month from UMCP hospital in Pittsburgh. He was known for singing to every baby he delivered. For his service, the city of Pittsburgh has dedicated a day in his honour.
03 Jul 2019
