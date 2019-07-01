Bra clasps save turtles lives
Using bra clips to stitch broken turtle shells

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue came up with an ingenious way to mend cracked turtle shells using bra clasps, glue and string.

Its wildlife workers saw an influx of turtles with broken shells after severe flooding, and they are seeking bra donations to help fix the potentially fatal shell cracks.

