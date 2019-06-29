Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
President Trump at G20: Five moments
The US President gave a wide-ranging news conference at the close of the G20 summit of leading economies in Japan.
President Trump answered questions from reporters for more than an hour on topics including China, Iran, Russia and Venezeula.
He said American technology companies could resume selling their products to the Chinese telecom firm, Huawei.
It followed his meeting with the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the G20 summit during which the two countries agreed to resume trade talks.
-
29 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window