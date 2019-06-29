Trump at G20: Five moments

Video

The US President gave a wide-ranging news conference at the close of the G20 summit of leading economies in Japan.

President Trump answered questions from reporters for more than an hour on topics including China, Iran, Russia and Venezeula.

He said American technology companies could resume selling their products to the Chinese telecom firm, Huawei.

It followed his meeting with the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the G20 summit during which the two countries agreed to resume trade talks.