The girl with stellar handwriting - but no hands
Sara Hinesley: A girl with stellar handwriting - but no hands

A 10-year-old from the US state of Maryland won a writing competition and threw the first pitch at a baseball game - with no hands or prosthetics.

Video by Chloe Kim

  • 02 Jul 2019
