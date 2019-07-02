The girl with stellar handwriting - but no hands

Media player
Sara Hinesley: A girl with stellar handwriting - but no hands
A 10-year-old from the US state of Maryland won a writing competition and threw the first pitch at a baseball game - with no hands or prosthetics.
Video by Chloe Kim
02 Jul 2019
