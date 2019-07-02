What exactly is the role of Ivanka Trump?
What exactly is the role of Ivanka Trump?

Eyebrows were raised when the US president’s daughter took centre stage alongside world leaders at the G20 summit. So what is Ivanka Trump’s White House job and how effective has she been?

Reporting by Anthony Zurcher, edited by Angelica Casas

  • 02 Jul 2019
