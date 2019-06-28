'Don't meddle in the 2020 election'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Don't meddle in the 2020 election'

The US president joked as he held a meeting with the Russian leader during the G20 summit in Japan.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 28 Jun 2019