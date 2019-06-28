'Don't meddle in the 2020 election'
Donald Trump's joking reprimand to Putin: 'Don't meddle in the 2020 election'

World leaders from 19 countries - and the European Union – are meeting in Osaka, Japan for the G20 summit.

Donald Trump held a meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin during which a reporter asked whether he would tell the Russian leader not to meddle in the US's 2020 election.

