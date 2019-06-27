Gerrymandering in the US

Media player
How political boundaries are being re-drawn to manipulate electoral results
How political boundaries are being re-drawn to manipulate electoral results. Gerrymandering is a form of redistribution in which electoral district or constituency boundaries are manipulated for electoral advantage. The programme looks at how the power of 'line drawing' is shaping the future of the US.
27 Jun 2019
