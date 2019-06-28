'It was the day everything changed'

Video

Fifty years ago, a police raid on the Stonewall Inn sparked riots that energised the fight for gay equality. The uprising is widely credited with starting the modern gay rights movement.

To mark the anniversary, the New York City Gay Men's Chorus is performing a special programme at Carnegie Hall. As they rehearsed, they spoke about what Stonewall means to them.

Filmed by Gringo Wotshela, edited by Hannah Long-Higgins