Baby girl found alive inside plastic bag

Police in Georgia, US, are trying to identify a baby girl who was found in a plastic bag after nearby residents heard cries.
The girl, now known as 'Baby India', is currently in the care of family services.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify the child.
26 Jun 2019
