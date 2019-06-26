US migrant children 'hungry, dirty, sick and scared'
Migrant children 'hungry, dirty, sick and scared'

Elora Mukherjee, a lawyer who visited children at a migrant detention centre near El Paso, Texas, tells the BBC she witnessed "the most degrading and appalling conditions that you could imagine".

