Canada's longest space mission ends

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Canada's longest space mission comes to an end
Astronaut David Saint-Jacques spent 204 days in space alongside Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko and American astronaut Anne McClain.
-
25 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-48766731/canada-s-longest-space-mission-comes-to-an-endRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window