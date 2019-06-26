Have we lost the meaning of Pride?
Stonewall and LGBT history: Has Pride lost its meaning?

Tree Sequoia participated in the riots sparked by a police raid on a gay bar in New York 50 years ago. The ensuing protests energised the gay rights movement and led to the first Pride march.

The BBC's LGBT Correspondent Ben Hunte asks him how he thinks things have changed.

