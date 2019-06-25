Claims that migrant children are being neglected at US border facility
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lawyer at Texas migrant centre describes what she saw

Reports from the US state of Texas say migrant children are being neglected at a border facility near El Paso. Professor Warren Binford, from Willamette University in Oregon, was one of the lawyers who visited the facility. She spoke to BBC Newsday.

(Child's drawing at US border facility. Credit: Warren Binford)

  • 25 Jun 2019