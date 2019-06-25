Israel Folau ‘entitled to his day in court’
Israel Folau is mounting a legal challenge against Rugby Australia’s (RA) decision to terminate his contract over anti-gay social media posts.

Australian Christian Lobby (ACL) has set up a website to help him finance the bid after his first campaign was shut down by GoFundMe.

Martyn Iles, ACL’s managing director, says he is legally entitled to “have his day in court”.

  • 25 Jun 2019