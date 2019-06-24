Child pulled from basement of burning building
Child pulled from basement of burning building

A three-year-old girl and her grandmother escaped a house fire thanks to a quick-thinking police officer who pulled the family out of the basement of their burning home.

  • 24 Jun 2019