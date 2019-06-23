Media player
Iran not granted Mid-East 'hunting licence', US says
Iran should should not “mistake US prudence and discretion for weakness”, US National Security Adviser John Bolton has said.
He was speaking in Jerusalem after President Donald Trump revealed earlier this week he had called off military strikes against Iran at the last minute.
The details of new sanctions against Tehran are likely to be announced on Monday, Mr Bolton added.
23 Jun 2019
Share
