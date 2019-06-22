Trump: Let's make Iran great again
US President Donald Trump announces additional sanctions on Iran, but says it is possible for the country's ailing economy to recover if its leaders change course.

He says he is open to reaching a deal with Iran that would boost its prosperity.

  • 22 Jun 2019
