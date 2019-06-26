The activists who helped push LGBT rights

Media player
Stonewall: The activists who helped advance LGBT rights
New York is hosting World Pride some 50 years since a police raid on the gay bar Stonewall Inn led to riots in the Greenwich Village district of the city.
The events on that night of 27 June 1969 helped pave the way for a change in attitudes, rights and respect for millions of people.
The BBC’s LGBT correspondent Ben Hunte visits an exhibition at the New York Public Library to find out more about LGBT history and culture.
26 Jun 2019
