Stepfather brought to tears with Father's Day gift

Daughter frames stepfather's inspiring messages in touching gift
A US daughter surprised her stepfather by framing the inspiring messages he left on her door growing up. Her father was brought to tears as he opened the Father's Day gift.
19 Jun 2019
