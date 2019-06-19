Nxivm leader's ex says 'good guys won'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ex-girlfriend of Nxivm leader: 'The good guys won'

Raniere, leader of alleged sex cult Nxivm, was convicted on all charges against him after a six-week trial in New York.

Toni Natalie, Raniere’s ex-girlfriend, said “he didn’t win” in a statement outside court after the verdict was issued.

  • 19 Jun 2019