'A nation must care for its own citizens first'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump: 'A nation must care for its own citizens first'

US President Donald Trump launches his 2020 re-election campaign in Florida.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 19 Jun 2019