Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: 'A nation must care for its own citizens first'
US President Donald Trump launches his 2020 campaign for a second term in Florida.
-
19 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-48686337/trump-a-nation-must-care-for-its-own-citizens-firstRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window