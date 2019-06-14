'This has been the honour of my life'
Sarah Sanders: 'This has been the honour of my life'

The White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is the latest high profile figure to leave the Trump administration, returning to her home state of Arkansas at the end of June.

Mrs Sanders has been in the role since July 2017 after replacing her predecessor Sean Spicer.

Sanders' tenure as White House spokeswoman was not without controversy; she was known for her combative approach with the media when defending the policies and actions of the President and his administration.

