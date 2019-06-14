Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sarah Sanders: 'This has been the honour of my life'
The White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is the latest high profile figure to leave the Trump administration, returning to her home state of Arkansas at the end of June.
Mrs Sanders has been in the role since July 2017 after replacing her predecessor Sean Spicer.
Sanders' tenure as White House spokeswoman was not without controversy; she was known for her combative approach with the media when defending the policies and actions of the President and his administration.
-
14 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-48638008/sarah-sanders-this-has-been-the-honour-of-my-lifeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window