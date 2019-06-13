'Iran is lashing out' - Pompeo

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gulf of Oman 'tanker attacks': Iran is lashing out, says Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has blamed Iran for a "blatant assault" on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.
He said the US had made its assessment based on intelligence about the type of weapons used.
A senior Iranian official earlier told the BBC "Iran has no connection" with the explosions on Thursday morning.
-
13 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-48631098/gulf-of-oman-tanker-attacks-iran-is-lashing-out-says-pompeoRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window