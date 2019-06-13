'Iran is lashing out' - Pompeo
Video

Gulf of Oman 'tanker attacks': Iran is lashing out, says Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has blamed Iran for a "blatant assault" on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman.

He said the US had made its assessment based on intelligence about the type of weapons used.

A senior Iranian official earlier told the BBC "Iran has no connection" with the explosions on Thursday morning.

