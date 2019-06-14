Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What happens if Mexico doesn't stem migrant flow?
The US has proposed a "safe third country" agreement with Mexico, if migrant arrivals to the US border are not reduced by mid-July. What would it mean for asylum seekers?
The BBC's Barbara Plett Usher explains.
Video by Tristan Cimini, Angélica M Casas and Franz Strasser
-
14 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-48589942/what-happens-if-mexico-doesn-t-stem-migrant-flowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window