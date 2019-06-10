Brush fire causes amusement park evacuation

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Six Flags: Brush fire causes evacuation in California
Visitors on a rollercoaster and other rides saw smoke billowing across Six Flags in southern California.
-
10 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-48589421/six-flags-brush-fire-causes-evacuation-in-californiaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window