Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Central Park Five: 'They put bounty on our heads'
The five men wrongfully convicted of the rape of a female jogger in New York 1989 have accused US President Donald Trump of putting "a bounty on our heads" by amplifying public outrage at the time.
Yusef Salaam, one of the men known as the Central Park Five, was referring to the decision by the then real estate tycoon, to buy full-page ads in US newspapers calling for the return of the death penalty in the state.
-
08 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-us-canada-48566021/central-park-five-they-put-bounty-on-our-headsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window