US policeman Mohamed Noor has described the moment he killed Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

He was speaking in court as he was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for her murder.

"The moment I pulled the trigger, I felt fear. When I walked around, I saw [her] dying on the ground, I felt horror. Seeing her there, I knew in an instant that I was wrong," he said.

Noor fatally shot Ms Damond in July 2017 as she approached his patrol car to report a possible rape behind her Minneapolis home.

He says the shooting was a mistake.