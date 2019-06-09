The vacuum sucking plastic off beaches
Engineers build vacuum to clean microplastics in sand

Hawaii's Kamilo Beach (AKA "Trash Beach") received a trial cleaning from the Hoola One. The machine was designed by a group of engineers from the University of Sherbrooke in Quebec, Canada.

