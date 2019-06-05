Media player
Silicon Valley parents banning tech for their kids
Some of the creators of the apps and technology we spend so much time on are now on a mission to keep it away from their kids.
Colleen Hagerty meets two dads - and tech experts - with different views on screen time at schools.
05 Jun 2019
