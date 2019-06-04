Media player
Trump says 'likely' Mexico tariffs will happen next week
President Trump told reporters in London that 5% tariffs on Mexican imports will go ahead next week, as retaliation for a border crisis he blames on his southern neighbour.
Mexican officials are set to meet US representatives in Washington this week in an attempt to avert the move.
04 Jun 2019
