Canada's PM Trudeau responds to damning report
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trudeau pledges to tackle violence against indigenous women

Canada is complicit in a "race-based genocide" against indigenous women, a government inquiry has found.

The report cited research finding indigenous women were 12 times more likely to be killed or to disappear than other women in Canada.

The inquiry blamed the crisis on deep-rooted colonialism and state inaction.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to 'eradicate' the causes of violence against indigenous women.

  • 04 Jun 2019
Go to next video: ‘This is our reconciliation’