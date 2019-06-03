When an alligator breaks into your house at night
When an alligator breaks into your house at night

An elderly Florida woman heard a loud noise in the middle of the night, and the intruder was an 11ft (3.3m) alligator wandering her kitchen.

  • 03 Jun 2019
