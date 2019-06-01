Media player
Virginia Beach shooting: 'We barricaded the door'
Witnesses to a mass shooting at a government building in Virginia Beach have described their experiences.
Twelve people were killed and several injured in the mass shooting at a government building, police said.
01 Jun 2019
