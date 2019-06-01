Virginia Beach shooting: 'We barricaded the door'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Virginia Beach shooting: 'We barricaded the door'

Witnesses to a mass shooting at a government building in Virginia Beach have described their experiences.

Twelve people were killed and several injured in the mass shooting at a government building, police said.

  • 01 Jun 2019
Go to next video: What the world thinks of US school shootings