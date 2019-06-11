Tracking down LA's elusive mountain lions
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tracking down Los Angeles' elusive mountain lions

It is thought that there could be 30,000 mountain lions in western North America, but sightings are extremely rare.

Now local people are using camera traps to photograph the lions and broaden public understanding of them.

BBC Travel Show's Mike Corey finds out more.

Photos: Johanna Turner

  • 11 Jun 2019
Go to next video: The whales off the coast of New York