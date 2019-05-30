Trump 'not involved' in McCain ship request
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Trump: I wasn't involved in John McCain ship hiding request

US President Trump told reporters he had no knowledge of a request to hide the USS John S McCain during his recent visit to Japan.

Read more: Trump defends request to hide ship named McCain

  • 30 May 2019
Go to next video: Trump in Japan: Ring-side seats at sumo