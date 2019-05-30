Attorney general: Mueller could've reached decision
Attorney General William Barr questions Mueller's conclusion

US Attorney General William Barr has told CBS News former Special Counsel Robert Mueller could have reached a decision on whether President Trump had committed criminal activity.

Mr Mueller spoke publicly about his investigation for the first time on Wednesday. He reiterated that his inquiry did not exonerate Mr Trump of obstruction of justice.

