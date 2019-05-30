The world's tiniest survivor

Media player
Weighing little more than an apple at birth, Saybie is the smallest baby to ever survive
At 8.6 ounces or 245 grams, Saybie weighed little more than an apple at birth and is believed to be the world's smallest baby to survive according to the Tiniest Babies Registry.
Her birth was so premature, doctors considered her a "micro preemie" - a baby born before 28 weeks' gestation.
Saybie was monitored at the Sharp Mary Birch Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit in California until reaching an adequate weight. She has now been discharged weighing 5.6 pounds.
30 May 2019
