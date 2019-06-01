Media player
What baseball parks tell us about US cities
Baseball stadiums in the US reveal stories of urban sprawl and suburban revival over the last two centuries, says Paul Goldberger, author of Ballpark. Video by Morgan Gisholt Minard
01 Jun 2019
