Boeing CEO: 'We apologise to the families'

Boeing boss Dennis Muilenburg has insisted the company is "committed to safety for the long run", in his first interview since the two 737 Max aircraft crashes.

Speaking to CBS News, he gave another apology, following his video statement in April.

An Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed in March, killing all 157 people on board. It followed the Lion Air disaster five months earlier, when 189 people died.

The airline industry's trade body IATA has said that Boeing's 737 Max aircraft is unlikely to re-enter service before August.