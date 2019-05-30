Media player
Spelling Bee: Can these parents spell as well as their kids?
Horripilation, kentledge and parochialism - just three of the words facing children competing in this year's US Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland.
Can their parents do any better? We asked those brave enough to try - and also got some tips from the 2018 champion.
Video by Angélica Casas and Chloe Kim
30 May 2019
