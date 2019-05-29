Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson 'must appear before court' over Brexit claim
Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been ordered to appear in court over allegations he lied during to Brexit referendum campaign.
Campaigner Marcus Ball is bringing a private prosecution against the Tory leadership hopeful over his claim that the UK sends the EU £350m a week.
Mr Ball's lawyer said it would be "improper" at this stage to comment further on the substance of the allegations.
29 May 2019
