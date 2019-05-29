Boris Johnson 'must appear before court'
Boris Johnson 'must appear before court' over Brexit claim

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has been ordered to appear in court over allegations he lied during to Brexit referendum campaign.

Campaigner Marcus Ball is bringing a private prosecution against the Tory leadership hopeful over his claim that the UK sends the EU £350m a week.

Mr Ball's lawyer said it would be "improper" at this stage to comment further on the substance of the allegations.

